Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) Smart Check launched to boost competence and fight fraud

Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) has developed a ‘Smart Check’ app to help construction site operators verify the identities and qualifications of more than two million skills card holders.

The new app, which went live on 1 April, can be downloaded for free onto any Apple iOS or Android device. It was developed in collaboration with 38 CSCS partner card operators, including the Engineering Services SKILLcard, which is used by more than 60,000 building services professionals.

The app will work with all cards that display the CSCS logo and gives on-site card checkers access to a quick and secure way of ensuring everyone on site has the appropriate qualifications and training.

It is designed to streamline and improve the construction industry’s current card checking procedures and deal another blow to fraudsters who try to ‘game’ the system by selling counterfeit CSCS cards and falsifying qualifications.

The system is a key element of the government’s 2025 Construction Industry Strategy and most clients now insist on every worker holding a valid card.

