Job Vacancy - MECHANICAL CLERK OF WORKS (Projects) -

We are currently looking for an individual to join our vibrant and dynamic Projects and Small works Teams who is self-motivated and proactive, can work independently and as part of a team and can work collaboratively with internal and external stakeholders.

The Services clerk of works team sits within the Estates and Facilities Directorate, the team play a critical part in Estates and Facilities operations providing all mechanical and electrical services for new builds, refurbishment projects and minor works projects to ensure we provide compliant building services across all University the campuses and outlying areas.

We are currently looking for an individual to join our vibrant and dynamic Projects and Small works Teams who is self-motivated and proactive, can work independently and as part of a team and can work collaboratively with internal and external stakeholders.

Applications for this post are invited from persons with appropriate trade and administrative experience. Applicants must have a sound knowledge of mechanical building services, works coordination, computerised maintenance management systems and installation of services

in new and refurbishment work. You will also have working knowledge of current Health and Safety Legislation and statutory requirements.

Salary will be at the appropriate point on Grade 6, £34,304 - £40,927 per annum and negotiable with placement according to qualifications and experience.

The candidate appointed to this post may be eligible for homeworking on an occasional or regular basis. For more information please refer to our Homeworking Policy.

Informal enquiries should be made to John McManus Assistant Estates Director (Building Services).

e-mail: j.e.mcmanus@abdn.ac.uk Please do not send application forms or CVs to Mr. McManus.

This post does not meet the minimum requirements for visa sponsorship under the Skilled Worker Route. We are therefore unable to consider applicants for this post that require sponsorship to work in the UK. This role is based in the UK and as such the successful candidate will be required to live and work in the UK.

The candidate appointed to this post may be eligible for homeworking on an occasional or regular basis. For more information please refer to our Homeworking Policy.

To apply online for this position visit www.abdn.ac.uk/jobs

Job Reference Number: EST315A

The closing date for the receipt of applications is 03 June 2022

The Estates and Facilities Directorate embraces a diverse working environment and recognises the many benefits this can bring. Applications from individuals from across all the equality protected characteristics are encouraged.

Related links:

Related articles: