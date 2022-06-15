Titon's MVHR provides a breath of fresh air for Lexington residential apartments

HRV1.6 Q Plus MVHR

Titon’s powerful but compact HRV1.6 Q Plus MVHR (Mechanical Ventilation & Heat Recovery) unit has recently been installed in Moda Living’s Lexington Tower

Situated on the Liverpool waterfront, the new residential tower has over 325 apartments ranging from studios to one, two and three bedrooms with penthouse accommodation on the upper levels. With premium features such as garden spaces, fitness studio and amenity areas.

Briggs and Forester delivered the building services equipment over a 22 month period, which consisted of design, supply, installation, commissioning and included installing over 300 of Titon’s HRV1.6 Q Plus.

The Lexington Tower is part of a 5.5 billion regeneration plan by Liverpool Waters Regeneration Plan.

Commenting on the partnership with Titon and Briggs and Forester, Andy Cowell, Area Sales Manager stated “The Lexington Tower is a prestigious building that is part of a massive investment in the area. It was a pleasure working with Briggs and Forester, Titon were able to meet the design criteria and offer full technical support”.

The ultra-compact HRV 1.6 Q Plus is a high-performance MVHR unit measuring just 600mm wide, enabling it to fit into tight spaces for easy installation and access. It has extremely low specific fan power (SFP) of 0.49 W/l/s and a heat exchanger offering efficiencies up to 89%, which enhances SAP performance via Appendix Q. Furthermore, despite its compact size, the lightweight HRV 1.6 Q Plus can achieve excellent flow rates of up to 100 l/s (359 m3/h) as independently tested by the BRE.

Related links:

Related articles: