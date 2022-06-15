Altecnic debut 146 new product lines in 2022/23 brochure

Altecnic, the UK's leading supplier of hydronic solutions and part of the Caleffi Group, has unveiled its latest product brochure debuting 146 new product ranges, as well as a shift in focus to sustainable heating through the introduction of a heat pump focussed section.

Altecnic offers more than 5,000 domestic and commercial products and 146 of these are featured for the first time in the 2022/23 brochure, which can be downloaded from the Altecnic website (link below).

As a push towards sustainability and encouraging sustainable heating systems, the new brochure features an entire section devoted to heat pumps. From Buffer Tanks to new accessory and commissioning packs for heat pump systems, the section offers the complete solution to protecting and optimising heat pump installations.

New to the 2022/23 brochure is the 108 Anti-Freeze Valve and 108 Anti-Freeze Valve with Air Sensor, both providing a cost-effective solution to protecting heat pump installations from freezing. The valves are easy to install due to their compact design, with them needing to simply be installed vertically on both the flow and return pipes of a heat pump system.

Another new product featured in the brochure is the Altecnic Apartment Control Assembly, a compact valve assembly that offers flexibility in configuration, installation, and connectivity to ensure that the designed system efficiency can be delivered.

The Caleffi XF is a new multifunction dirt and air separation device, that allows continuous protection of a heat pump system from impurities that form in the hydraulic circuit.

Continuing from the 2021 brochure, the Caleffi 5-year warranty is offered on popular models of Thermostatic Mixing Valves (TMVs) and a range of Pressure Reducing Valves (PRVs), highlighting continued quality and reliability of these products in the new brochure. As well as this, Altecnic continue to offer 5-year warranty across the SILFRA commercial washroom products and nitrogen filled Reflex expansion vessels.

Gary Perry, Managing Director at Altecnic, commented, ‘The 2022/23 brochure continues to showcase Altecnic quality, innovation, and compliance with all products, supported by our parent company Caleffi and their unmatched understanding of the industry. The continued Caleffi 5-year warranty is a testament to the reliability and quality of the most popular products.’

‘As we look to the future, we want to ensure that our customers are equipped with sustainable solutions. So, with the introduction of a heat pump focussed section in the new brochure, Altecnic now provides well rounded support for these systems. To further this, we have also included energy efficiency ratings for some of our key products to assure customers and installers that they are taking the right steps towards NetZero when they install Altecnic products.’

Related links:

Related articles: