BPMA Membership Enjoys Further Boost

The British Pump Manufacturers Association (BPMA) has enjoyed further membership growth in recent weeks, with three new full members joining the association.

BPS Pumps, the manufacturers of Beresford pumps, who offer the PV and BY ranges aimed at chemical and fuel transfer applications.

Also recognising the benefits of BPMA membership are liquid transfer, emptying, mixing, filling, dispensing, and metering specialist Flux Pumps International (UK).

M Seals UK, a specialist manufacturer of engineered sealing solutions, completed the trio of new members.

Additionally, four associate members have also joined the BPMA recently, all of which have strong links to the pump sector. Conexiom, Rustek SA, Kiwa Watertec and finally, on a reciprocal basis, the Association of Electrical and Mechanical Trades (AEMT), which represents and supports the interests of UK and international electromechanical repair businesses. AEMT’s key aim is to help develop and deliver training in the repair of pumps and pump-related systems.

