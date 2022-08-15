Altecnic release two new issues of technical magazine, Idronics UK
The two new issues of Idronics UK aim to enhance industry knowledge of modern plumbing and heating best practice, covering topics such as, Heat Interface Units, system balancing, net-zero building and heat network design.
In Issue 3, the ‘Multi-Occupancy Issue’, readers can explore topics such as:
- What is Heat Interface Unit (HIU)?
- Precise & Efficient System Balancing
- Case Study: HIU Installation Leads to Free Energy for Tenants
- The New Heat Network Design Guide from Altecnic
In Issue 4, the ‘Net-Zero Issue’, readers can find out more about:
- Hydronic Systems for Low Energy & Net-Zero Buildings
- How to Protect & Optimise Heat Pump Installations
- Dispelling Myths about HIUs on Heat Pump Led Networks
- Solar & Biomass Solutions