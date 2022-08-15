Altecnic release two new issues of technical magazine, Idronics UK

15 August, 2022
Idronics Magazine

The two new issues of Idronics UK aim to enhance industry knowledge of modern plumbing and heating best practice, covering topics such as, Heat Interface Units, system balancing, net-zero building and heat network design.  

In Issue 3, the ‘Multi-Occupancy Issue’, readers can explore topics such as:

  • What is Heat Interface Unit (HIU)?
  • Precise & Efficient System Balancing
  • Case Study: HIU Installation Leads to Free Energy for Tenants
  • The New Heat Network Design Guide from Altecnic

In Issue 4, the ‘Net-Zero Issue’, readers can find out more about:

  • Hydronic Systems for Low Energy & Net-Zero Buildings
  • How to Protect & Optimise Heat Pump Installations
  • Dispelling Myths about HIUs on Heat Pump Led Networks
  • Solar & Biomass Solutions

Related links:
Related articles:
modbs tv logo

New CIBSE Building Performance Award celebrates digital innovation

New for 2023, CIBSE introduce Best Digital Innovation category as part of the Building Performance Awards.

Altecnic release two new issues of technical magazine, Idronics UK

The two new issues of Idronics UK aim to enhance industry knowledge of modern plumbing and heating best practice, covering topics such as, Heat Interface Units, system balancing, net-zero building and heat network design.  

Calendar

Submit event

Privacy Policy | Contact us |
 Subscriptions | Media information

© Modern Building Services - Portico Publishing Ltd
2004 - 2022

created & hosted by: