Advertorial - CMD New London Showroom.

The team at CMD are excited to inform you that we are moving to a new showroom in London. After 18 years at 99 Charterhouse Street, Clerkenwell, our last day will be Friday 17 March, and the doors to our new showroom, located at London House, 115 Golden Lane, London, EC1Y 0TJ, will open on Wednesday 29th March.

Stephen Roberts, Sales Director commented, ‘We are really excited to be moving into our fantastic new showroom London House. It’s a totally different space to Charterhouse Street and as we continue to evolve as a business, we wanted something fresh and innovative both for the CMD team to work in and also for our clients to visit. This new space will also showcase some exciting new product developments in the coming months and we will of course mark it with a launch event in due course, however all are welcome to drop in anytime either by appointment or otherwise, you will be guaranteed a warm welcome.’

Our showroom opening times remain the same - Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm - so why not book an appointment with your dedicated Sales Account Manager.

London House is a 7-minute walk from Old Street tube station but can also be reached from Barbican and Farringdon tube stations.

