Louvres for luxury

Kingfisher Louvres has delivered more than 600 acoustic louvre modules and 1,600m of screening louvre blade for a new award-winning mixed-use redevelopment project incorporating a luxury hotel in London.

Facing the Ritz and located within the Mayfair conservation area, One Berkeley Street is a 19,500m2 development, which includes the first 1 Hotel outside North America along with offices and retail units. It was formed through the refurbishment of two 1970s buildings and retains the vast majority of original structures, creating a vibrant, modern building that is sympathetic to its past. The extensive development, which was delivered by DE Group Contracting, Kingfisher Louvres’ client and main contractor, features three new extensions including a two-storey rooftop extension.

Kingfisher Louvres’ Technical Sales team collaborated with architects from Allford Hall Monaghan Morris to create a solution to screen the plant equipment situated on the roof and to also provide effective sound attenuation to minimise the noise from the HVAC systems.

Kingfisher KA acoustic louvre modules, which provide permanent ventilation combined with the reduction of airborne sound transmission into or out of buildings, together with the company’s KC120 screening louvres helped to provide the perfect blend of acoustic performance and screening.

