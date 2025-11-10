Supporting SEND reform through creative building solutions

With more inclusive settings at the core of the Department for Education’s narrative on Special Educational Needs and Disabilities provision, schools are under increasing pressure to adapt their estates to meet demand. Sean Conneely, Director of Project Management at Pick Everard, explores how modular buildings could provide the solution.

Crisis point. That is how the Public Accounts Committee described the support system for young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). It raised fears earlier this year that a ‘lost generation’ could leave school without ever receiving the help they need due to a postcode lottery of SEND support, depending on local authority wait times, financial challenges and bureaucratic pressures.

While acknowledging demand for education, health and care plans has increased, the committee was particularly concerned that the Department for Education (DfE) had not made progress in overcoming barriers to inclusivity in mainstream schools.

In January 2025, there were more than 1.7 million school pupils in England with identified SEND – that’s 19.6% of all pupils. State special schools are already over capacity, but the forthcoming Schools White Paper is expected to outline measures for expanding both mainstream and special school places.

Proven solution

But the longer we wait for solutions, the bigger the issue becomes. Now is the time for schools to look at practical ways to expand their SEND provision, with modular construction being a popular, proven solution.

Once dismissed as temporary or second-rate, due to their poor design and material choice, off-site, modular buildings have come a long way. Today, they are widely embraced through frameworks such as the Department for Education’s MMC (modern methods of construction) programme and recognised as smart, sustainable and future-ready options.

Crucially, they offer real value for money. Modular units are built to last, and because costs are clear from the outset, schools and local authorities can plan with confidence and make better use of tighter budgets.

At Bowman Academy, inclusivity was the priority design driver, with a brief to ensure accessible SEND provision was available to families in the Leicestershire community. With this in mind, off-site manufacturing and modular construction partners came together to deliver a sensory-friendly space with tailored acoustic features.

The design fully supported student wellbeing and SEND compliance, resulting in a modern, inclusive school. One of the most common benefits of modular construction is speed. With demand for SEND spaces at an all-time high, waiting months or even years for traditional builds is not an option. Modular buildings are typically constructed off-site in controlled environments, meaning the process drastically reduces the construction time when compared to traditional methods.

Safer environment

For any scheme, keeping the programme of works on track is always the top priority. We typically plan projects around term time to keep disruption to a minimum, but that’s not always possible. This is where modular builds really prove their value. As most of the work happens off-site, delivery is quicker, quieter and far less disruptive, with fewer vehicles coming and going and a much safer environment for those still using the site.

Traditional builds, by contrast, often mean months of noise, machinery and constant activity – something that can be incredibly challenging if it runs into term time. With modular construction, groundworks and building components can be progressed at the same time, reducing the risk of delays caused by bad weather or site-specific challenges.

Thanks to modern methods of construction (MMC), which combine digital design, precision manufacturing and lean construction techniques, the result is faster programmes, less waste and a much smoother process overall.

A big part of this success comes from working in partnership with modular specialists. By bringing their expertise together with our project management experience, we can design spaces that don’t just meet urgent needs but actively improve the learning environment.

At TG Escapes, for example, the modular specialists have introduced more biophilic design into SEND classrooms using light, access to nature and sustainable materials to create calming, sensory-friendly environments. Studies show these features can reduce stress and improve cognitive function, which can make a real difference for SEND pupils.

Flexibility

Modular buildings also give schools the flexibility to plan for the future. If pupil numbers rise, or if another school in the area closes, modular units can be extended or even relocated, giving schools the agility to adapt to changing demands.

Another rising pressure that schools face is meeting Net Zero by 2025, with the DfE’s strategy requiring climate action plans. Modular builds work hand-in-hand with Net Zero as the benefits of being built in a factory-controlled environment are a simple way to reduce waste and lower carbon emissions. This approach means it is easier to control air leakage and thermal values and ensure the performance brief is met, while also reducing the amount of material wastage and deliveries on-site.

That adaptability, alongside the speed and efficiency of delivery, makes modular construction a clear solution to addressing overcrowding, creating tailored spaces and improving sustainability. However, although modular buildings provide the framework, the real focus should be on ensuring every child, regardless of need, has access to the right space to thrive and that teachers have the right environments to deliver quality education.

By working with local authorities, trusts and schools, we can make sure no child becomes part of a ‘lost generation’.

