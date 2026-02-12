Net gains

Kingspan Kooltherm pipe insulation has been fitted as part of Phase 4 of the North West Quarter regeneration project in South Kilburn.

The 225-home development is being delivered by Countryside Partnerships and the London Borough of Brent. To meet planning requirements, the development needed to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions (as defined within the London Plan) and effectively limit overheating risk. The specification of Kooltherm pipe insulation helped meet these requirements.

The development has been designed by Pollard Thomas Edwards and incorporates 95 council homes along with a further 130 homes for private buyers. Its design takes inspiration from surrounding Victorian mansion flats, and care has been taken to support occupant wellbeing with virtually all of the spacious homes featuring dual aspect windows.

As part of the major redevelopment plan, the project needed to meet the requirements within the London Plan for it to be ‘Net Zero carbon’. This required it to achieve a minimum 35% additional on-site reduction in CO 2 emissions compared with a property built to Part L 2021 of the Building Regulations, with any remaining demand covered through carbon offset.

Related links:

Related articles: