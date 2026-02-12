Stable environment

Mitsubishi Electric has partnered with Chester Zoo to install heat pumps at its event venue, showcasing how the technology can be used for both new and older listed buildings.

When the zoo was looking to install heating for its popular venue space, it needed a sustainable solution that would help reduce carbon emissions while keeping guests warm and comfortable.

The Square event and conference facility was completed in 2023 and combines the historic Grade 2-listed stables block—constructed in 1886—with a modern area that hosts everything from conferences to gala dinners and product launches, seating 200 guests. The stables were home to the zoo’s first animal collection, including bears, chimpanzees and reptiles, with the west wing used to house lions, making it an iconic part of the zoo.

Two air source heat pumps were installed, delivering high- and low-temperature water to both the historic and modern parts of the building, alongside two air conditioning systems to help cool the conference area in the summer. The project forms part of a broader mission to decarbonise the zoo’s 128-acre site, as it works towards reaching Net Zero carbon emissions in Scope 1 and 2 by 2030.

