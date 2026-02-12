Honouring the past, protecting the future

Tony Parkinson, Managing Director, Technical Services at OCS UK & Ireland, addresses the unique challenges of maintaining heritage buildings.

Heritage buildings are living pieces of history that form the heart of communities, cities, and nations, representing far more than mere bricks and mortar. These buildings, whether they are Grade 2-listed or of national significance, carry the weight of cultural heritage and historical integrity. However, preserving such structures is no easy feat; with age comes the need for careful, thoughtful maintenance. Properly caring for heritage buildings often involves striking a delicate balance between modern requirements and traditional preservation.

There are multiple challenges associated with maintaining and refurbishing heritage buildings and public sector sites. However, with the right approach, these spaces can be cared for without compromising their authenticity or structural integrity.

The importance of ongoing care

Preserving heritage buildings demands ongoing maintenance tailored to the specific needs of each structure. Historical buildings are often built with materials and techniques that have evolved over centuries, meaning these materials can require specialist attention to ensure they remain in good condition—without the risk of damaging the building’s integrity.

An essential aspect of this ongoing care is developing a robust maintenance plan that addresses both immediate and long-term needs. For example, in a heritage building, the roof, windows, and foundations may require frequent inspections, with more invasive maintenance necessary at certain intervals. Without a proactive approach, seemingly minor issues such as damp or eroded mortar can escalate into costly, disruptive repairs that affect the building’s long-term viability.

Additionally, the regulatory environment surrounding historic buildings often adds another layer of complexity. Many heritage sites are governed by strict guidelines that ensure their preservation for future generations. Understanding these regulations and ensuring compliance is crucial for any maintenance strategy, as failure to adhere to the necessary standards can result in hefty fines or even loss of the building’s protected status.

Moreover, heritage buildings are a substantial part of the UK’s building stock and are estimated to contribute significantly to national building emissions. Ensuring compliance not only with conservation regulations but also with climate objectives is becoming increasingly vital. This includes careful energy performance assessments and the integration of low-carbon technologies that do not compromise heritage value.

Refurbishment can be a challenge



Refurbishing heritage buildings is particularly challenging due to the need to preserve their character while simultaneously incorporating modern standards of comfort and safety. When tackling refurbishment projects, the key is to carefully assess which elements of the building can be updated without disrupting its historical significance.

Modernisation often involves updating systems such as heating, plumbing, and electrical installations, all of which must be integrated into the building in a manner that does not interfere with its aesthetics or structural elements.

A significant challenge in refurbishment is the lack of uniformity across historic buildings. Each structure carries its own set of characteristics, such as unique architectural features, individual construction techniques, and varying levels of degradation. This means that maintenance strategies cannot be standardised. Instead, specialists must engage in a detailed assessment of the building’s needs, drawing on a wide array of skills and knowledge to make informed decisions on how to proceed with any repairs or updates.

One of the key barriers to refurbishment is the difficulty in meeting energy performance benchmarks due to limitations on insulation, glazing, and ventilation modifications. However, there is growing recognition that bespoke, conservation-sensitive solutions, such as secondary glazing, floor insulation using breathable materials, and renewable-ready heating systems, can bridge the gap between conservation and carbon compliance.

Many heritage sites are governed by strict guidelines that ensure their preservation for future generations

One example of this challenge can be seen in the area of sustainable upgrades. Many heritage buildings are ill-equipped for modern energy efficiency standards, and retrofitting can be complicated due to restrictions on what can be changed. However, with careful planning and the use of specialist materials and techniques, sustainable solutions, such as energy-efficient heating systems or double-glazed windows, can be introduced in a way that respects the building’s heritage.

Collaborative approaches to heritage maintenance

Maintaining and refurbishing heritage buildings often involves a multi-disciplinary approach, bringing together architects, conservationists, tradespeople, and facilities management specialists. Effective collaboration is essential to ensure that maintenance work is carried out to a high standard while adhering to conservation guidelines.

Facilities management plays a pivotal role in the ongoing upkeep of historic sites, overseeing the day-to-day operations that keep a building functional and safe. However, when it comes to specific heritage considerations, such as ensuring traditional features are preserved or sourcing period-appropriate materials, collaboration with conservation specialists is essential. This team-oriented approach ensures that all aspects of a building’s maintenance are considered, from structural repairs to aesthetic preservation.

A clear example of the value of a collaborative approach is in managing damp issues, which are common in older buildings. The right combination of techniques, ranging from careful ventilation management to the use of breathable materials, can address moisture problems while preserving the building’s structural integrity. In such cases, expertise from a variety of fields ensures the best possible outcome for both the building and its caretakers.

Equally, partnerships between heritage professionals and energy consultants are essential in developing retrofit roadmaps that are compliant with both Historic England guidelines and Net Zero objectives. This kind of cross-sector cooperation is key to unlocking funding streams, such as government-backed decarbonisation initiatives tailored for non-domestic and public sector buildings.

Preserving the past for future occupants

As the demand for public sector and heritage site maintenance continues to grow, the need for expertise in managing these complex buildings will only intensify. However, the challenge also presents opportunities to preserve and protect our shared history for future generations. A forward-thinking approach, characterised by a respect for the past and a practical understanding of modern needs, will be key to ensuring that these buildings continue to stand for centuries to come.

Incorporating Net Zero considerations into heritage maintenance is also fast becoming a necessity. The pathway forward involves smart, sensitive interventions that support the UK’s carbon targets while maintaining cultural continuity.

In the future, maintaining and refurbishing historic buildings will require further innovation, creativity, and collaboration. Technology and sustainable practices will play an increasingly important role in ensuring that heritage buildings remain functional and protected, while also meeting the needs of contemporary use. It is through these approaches, grounded in expertise and respect, that we will continue to honour the past while preparing our built heritage for the future.

