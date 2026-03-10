A strategic lever

Lighting control systems are emerging as a core strategy in the broader smart building agenda

Imogen Butterworth, New Product Engineer at Sontay, explores the growing role of lighting controls as a strategic enabler of energy efficiency, sustainability and occupant comfort in modern commercial buildings.

In modern commercial buildings, lighting is far more than a functional necessity. It is an integral part of creating spaces that are energy efficient, sustainably operated and conducive to occupant wellbeing. As energy costs rise and sustainability targets tighten, lighting control systems are emerging as a core strategy in the broader smart building agenda.

Lighting accounts for a significant portion of a building’s electricity use. Studies consistently show that intelligent control strategies especially when integrated with LEDs and automation can dramatically reduce energy consumption compared with traditional fixed-output systems. Techniques such as occupancy detection, daylight harvesting and scheduled dimming can lower lighting energy use by 20–60% in typical commercial environments, with daylight harvesting alone yielding average annual savings of around 24% in spaces with good access to natural light.

Standards and targets

The sustainability case is compelling. Reducing energy demand through improved lighting control directly supports carbon reduction commitments and aligns with evolving building performance standards and decarbonisation targets. Automated lighting control is increasingly recognised within wider smart building frameworks as an effective means of improving energy efficiency while maintaining high standards of indoor environmental quality and reducing operating costs.

Comfort and productivity are also central outcomes. Lighting has a direct influence on visual comfort, circadian rhythm alignment and spatial perception. Smart lighting systems that automatically adjust light levels in response to occupancy and daylight availability create environments that feel more natural and less fatiguing factors that are increasingly linked to employee wellbeing, satisfaction and productivity in office environments.

From a financial perspective, the return on investment is often strong. Energy cost savings, extended luminaire life and reduced maintenance requirements all contribute to shorter payback periods. More advanced systems can also generate valuable operational data, supporting space utilisation analysis and informing broader building management decisions, which in turn enhances sustainability reporting and long-term asset value.

Combined impact

Integration is pivotal. Lighting controls should not be considered in isolation. When lighting systems communicate with other building services such as HVAC, occupancy analytics or building management systems the combined impact on energy performance and environmental efficiency can be significantly greater. This holistic approach reflects the wider smart building paradigm, where interconnected systems adapt to real-time conditions, optimise resource use and contribute meaningfully to Net Zero ambitions.

Lighting has a direct influence on visual comfort, circadian rhythm alignment and spacial perception

A practical approach to adoption begins with a lighting audit and clearly defined objectives. Understanding existing usage patterns, identifying high-impact zones and selecting systems that offer flexible automation and open communication protocols are key. In retrofit applications, lightweight control overlays can deliver meaningful energy savings and fast returns without the disruption or cost of wholesale system replacement.

This sensing-and-control model can be seen in solutions such as Sontay’s LL-P-V Light Level Sensor used in conjunction with the LL-C-M Lighting Controller. Sontay’s OC range of PIR and microwave occupancy detectors support the management of lighting depending on occupancy. The connection with HVAC and building management systems (BMS) is ever apparent when utilising multi-sensing devices that can measure room conditions such as temperature, humidity and CO2 along with LUX level and PIR for occupancy. There are a range of such devices that can communicate via common protocols such as BACnet and Modbus or wirelessly via LoRaWAN.

In this type of arrangement, real-time ambient light data enables effective daylight harvesting, while the controller applies control logic at room or zone level to dim or switch lighting automatically as conditions change.

Practical demonstration

The result is a practical demonstration of how intelligent lighting control can be delivered cost effectively reducing energy use, maintaining occupant comfort and supporting wider smart building objectives without adding unnecessary system complexity.

Ultimately, contemporary lighting control strategy is no longer simply about turning lights on and off. It is about creating intelligent, responsive environments that balance energy efficiency, cost effectiveness and human comfort delivering measurable sustainability outcomes that support both operational performance and long-term value.

