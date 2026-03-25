Rinnai hybrid technology underpins mere hotel resort M&E refit delivered by AB Engineering

A comprehensive refurb of the Mere Golf Resort & Spa included a completed M & E upgrade, delivered by AB Engineering, has given the site a high performance and cutting-edge building services across the hotel, spa and conference facilities.

The multifaceted site has buildings dating back to 1924, meaning that a flexible design and technology approach was needed to deliver high volumes of DHW with limited onsite plant space – hence the Rinnai Hybrid system that combines high efficiency water heaters, R290 heat pumps and site-specific cylinders was selected.

The 157-acre resort on the outskirts of Knutsford on the Cheshire Plains is managed by Fairmont in partnership with Dubai-based developer Select Group, which bought the property in 2022. It is now managed under the Fairmont premium luxury brand, which is owned by the Accor Group, one of the world’s biggest hospitality concerns catering to all sectors of the market. It underwent this major refurbishment and relaunch with an expanded listing of 120 bedrooms, including 27 suites. AB Engineering delivered the full mechanical & electrical installations including all HVAC plus a highly efficient, hybrid, Rinnai hot water heating delivery system, all other water services, BMS, security, fire alarms and data systems. Modern plant, EV charging and advanced telecoms were integrated in close collaboration with the wide project teams.

Says Chris Smith for Rinnai, “Our technical & Design Team specified a customised hybrid system which included heat pumps and natural gas continuous flow water heaters – the complete system package provided by Rinnai was 2 x R290 60kW Heat Pumps, 8 x N1600i 20% renewable fuel ready natural gas water heaters plus bespoke vessels, to ensure maximum heat transfer and to optimise plantroom space, valves and all accessories – meaning all kit was delivered to site in one delivery”

“We carried out some of the commissioning, whilst performing onsite training for the client to ensure handover continuity and liaised closely with all other project teams from AB Engineering and the main contractor RussellWHBO. Our system delivers all hot water services on demand and is a fine example of a design based on practical, economic and technical criteria expertise, without any compromise to quality and longevity, producing the best result for the site and the end client”.

The Mere project also benefited from Capital expenditure, operational expenditure and carbon modelling provided by Rinnai. The Rinnai design team calculated the optimum system when considering the nuances of the site and technical realities of such as space and infrastructure.

The Rinnai solution combines high efficiency R290 heat pumps to provide a high temperature baseload of DHW, in instances of peak demand the Rinnai water heaters will boost the DHW to the desired level to ensure continuity of DHW supply and support anti-legionella regimes. The Rinnai water heaters can monitor incoming water temperature and apply the precise amount of gas to bring the water to temperature meaning the gas usage is heavily reduced as the water heaters modulate from 58kw to 4.4kw.

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