Advertorial - GF Silenta – Defining new standards in acoustic comfort for multi-occupancy buildings

Georg Fischer is redefining standards in acoustic comfort with its innovative Silenta range of acoustic drainage pipes, engineered to significantly reduce noise while delivering outstanding reliability and performance.

Designed to create quieter, more comfortable buildings, the Silenta range, which features the Silenta Premium and Silenta 3A drainage systems, delivers up to a 50 percent reduction in drainage noise. Suitable for installation both above and below ground, the Silenta high-performance acoustic drainage system provides a reliable solution for demanding multi-occupancy environments, such as high-rise apartments, hospitals, hotels, workplaces and care facilities.

Proven in projects across the globe to significantly enhance occupant wellbeing and comfort, Silenta is the preferred choice for specifiers seeking to exceed conventional building standards and deliver truly high-quality, acoustically controlled spaces.

James Griffiths, Head of Projects UK & Ireland at GF Building Flow Solutions, explains why acoustic drainage systems like the Silenta range are critical to maintaining a healthy, comfortable, high-performing building.

Silence is golden “In multi-occupancy buildings, shared drainage systems are the norm. Because these systems are in near-constant use, large volumes of waste water move through the drainage system at any given time. As a result, this flow of water inevitably generates noise and vibrations throughout the building.

“An acoustic drainage system, such as the Silenta Premium range, can reduce the noise pollution produced by running water to a whisper, helping to create a peaceful, uninterrupted environment for residents.”

Silenta’s superior soundproof performance is achieved through its innovative three-layer construction. The inner layer delivers optimal flow performance while offering excellent chemical and hot water resistance, protecting it against corrosion and abrasion. The middle layer is engineered to absorb sound waves and prevent noise transmission, whilst the outer layer provides outstanding resistance to external heat and impacts.

Together, these layers create a sound insulated pipe that ensures reliable drainage performance, exceptional structural durability and significantly reduced noise emissions.

James adds: “You never think about drainage systems until you hear them. Occupants should never hear water movement from neighbouring apartments, rooms, or offices. Silenta was specifically designed and engineered to make that possible.”

From concept to construction

GF believes increasing acoustic comfort standards and providing better living standards should be a non-negotiable criterion when designing multi occupancy buildings, as James continues:

“Incorporating into concepts and designs from the outset results in a more unified, fit-for-purpose piping system.”

Acoustic drainage can be integrated with cast drainage to provide a seamless drainage solution. Likewise, early project engagement allows key considerations - such as low-flow buildings, carbon usage, water consumption reduction and operational lifespan – to be addressed from the very beginning. Taking these factors into account at the earliest stage of development will help to mitigate potential issues later in the project lifecycle.

James concludes: “Silenta represents a step change in acoustic comfort for multi-occupancy buildings. Successfully used in a variety of building applications around the world, it creates noticeably quieter, more comfortable spaces. At GF, our ambition is clear: to ensure the drainage system of every multi-occupancy building operates silently in the background”

Visit our website to explore our range or get in touch with our projects specification team to discuss your next project. georgfischer.com/silenta

The GF Silenta Range.

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