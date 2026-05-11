A word on ….drug and alcohol misuse

Mark Burrup, drug and alcohol testing expert at Dräger Safety UK, highlights the implications for workplace safety if personnel are under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Drug and alcohol abuse poses a serious safety issue for all businesses, but in safety critical industries such as construction and building services, an employee misusing drugs or alcohol has the potential to risk not only their own safety, but that of colleagues and members of the public too.

The construction and building services industry is known for its physically demanding work, tight deadlines and high pressure requirements, and there is evidence of increased substance misuse among those working in the industry: A study by the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) found that over 60% of construction professionals in the UK had witnessed colleagues under the influence of alcohol or drugs on building sites.

In addition to the human cost, substance misuse across the UK results in billions of pounds in lost productivity and workdays, increased absenteeism and a substantial heightened risk of accidents. Impairment through drug and alcohol misuse can significantly affect judgement, slow reaction times and reduce hazard perception – dangerous for everyday tasks, but particularly for those undertaking safety critical tasks in building services, for example when operating building equipment, using hazardous materials or working at height.

Prescribed drugs

Furthermore, it’s not just the use of illegal drugs which can pose safety risks; studies have shown that a combination of physical injuries and rising mental health issues in the industry has resulted in a significant increase in construction workers using prescribed drugs. While these treatments are beneficial, some – for example benzodiazepines often prescribed for anxiety – have side effects which can cause dizziness, fatigue, blurred vision and reduced concentration, potentially compromising safety in roles involving driving, machinery or hazardous substances.

Dräger has recently partnered with the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) to publish a new Best Practice Guide to provide the information and tools needed for companies to act decisively to manage the problem of drug and alcohol at work. Clear policies, supportive interventions, employee education and proportionate testing programmes all play a vital role. By taking a proactive, evidence based approach, employers can better protect their workforce, fulfil their legal obligations and broader duty of care, and help prevent avoidable harm.

Research undertaken as part of The Dräger Safety and Health at Work (DSHAW) Report 2022 showed 83% of workers would comply with a corporate drug and alcohol testing programme as they believe it is in everyone’s interest to be safe at work. This suggests that the proactive approach being taken by many organisations is increasingly being driven by workforce concerns and expectations.

A well thought out drug and alcohol policy, which includes awareness of when prescription medication is being taken, is especially important where safety critical tasks (as defined by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE)) or workplace driving are involved. A good policy will explain the risks and outline the strategy and controls adopted by the organisation to prevent – and where necessary manage – substance misuse among staff, while also being fair, transparent and consistent.

In-house testing

Many companies are now carrying out or introducing in-house testing for alcohol and drugs, using simple non-invasive devices that are quick, discreet and easy to use. Breathalysers capable of analysing a person’s breath alcohol content are commonly used as part of screening programmes, and innovations such as the greater use of digital and connected technology, as well as data management software make both recording and the management of test results and data much simpler.

In addition, as the requirement for more portable and discreet methods of drug testing has risen, there has been an increase in demand for saliva based drug screening kits. These can be used to screen for a range of drugs – including opiates, amphetamines, methamphetamine, cocaine, benzodiazepines and THC (cannabis) – and give a reliable indication of recent drug use. Saliva based test kits also provide rapid results, allowing a manager to take immediate action to protect workplace safety – for example, by suspending the employee from work, pending further investigation and testing.

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