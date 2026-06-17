Standard wellbeing

As part of the major refurbishment of 1 Basinghall Avenue, Equation Lighting has designed a lighting scheme that helps redefine how global bank Standard Chartered’s London headquarters is experienced, transforming key client and workplace areas into a series of connected, people-focused environments that support collaboration, wellbeing and flexibility.

The project forms part of a long-term strategy to support the organisation’s evolving ways of working. The refurbishment, therefore, focused on creating a wider variety of work settings and destination spaces that better support collaboration, interaction and wellbeing, benefiting clients and colleagues.

Delivered in phases while the building remained operational, dedicated client and employee destination floors, along with new hospitality and wellbeing spaces, were introduced.

Equation Lighting’s design scope included the Level 10 client floor meeting suite and hospitality areas, the Level 9 staff floor incorporating a café, wellbeing zone, multifunction rooms and roof terrace, the central atrium including café areas, and the arrival experience and client lounge within the ground floor reception.

The lighting design was developed to support the different functional and emotional requirements of all user groups, from high-performance task lighting in workplace and meeting environments to softer, more atmospheric lighting in hospitality, wellbeing and client-facing spaces.

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