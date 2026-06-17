White lights

17 June, 2026

Thorn Lighting and its sister brand Zumtobel, both lighting brands of the Zumtobel Group, have delivered a design-led workplace lighting scheme for NG Bailey’s new 25,230sqft flagship head office at White Rose Office Park.

Blending low glare performance with architectural coherence, the solution enhances visual comfort, defines distinct work settings and supports NG Bailey’s focus on wellbeing, productivity and sustainable operation.

NG Bailey has marked a new chapter in its longstanding presence in Leeds by relocating to a modern headquarters at White Rose Office Park. The Grade A workspace brings together all operational businesses and support functions into a single, amenity-rich environment designed to support collaboration, wellbeing and future growth.

Detailed reviews with Thorn Lighting and Zumtobel allowed the project team to refine the visual hierarchy of luminaires across the office. A considered mix of recessed, suspended and continuous-row solutions was developed to express the character of each space while maintaining low glare and consistent lighting quality.

Throughout the building, the lighting scheme balances functional performance with spatial definition. Low glare optics support focused work, while architectural forms help distinguish collaborative, social and presentation spaces.

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