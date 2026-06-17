Teeside lights

Elite Control Services (ECS) was appointed by Park Lighting Design to provide specialist lighting controls commissioning for a new installation at Teesside University.

Working closely with Park Lighting Design as the designer and supplier, contractor SES and Traxon e:cue as the chosen solutions provider, the team selected a full dynamic lighting solution from Traxon e:cue using Pixel Ribbon GO RGBW HB and e:cue controls to deliver flexible, high-impact RGBW lighting effects across the scheme.

Elite Control Services was brought in to ensure that the control system was correctly configured, resilient and straightforward for the on-site team to operate and adapt as required.

The ECS scope covered testing and verifying all control addresses so that every Pixel Ribbon run responded accurately within the system, followed by detailed mapping to align the controls with the design layout and intended lighting scenes. The team then set up a primary-secondary control arrangement, configuring the controllers so that the system would continue to operate seamlessly in the event of a fault. If the secondary controller detects that the primary is no longer present or communicating on the network, it automatically takes over system control, limiting any potential outages and helping to maintain continuous lighting performance.

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