State-of the-art office development benefits from ELCO boilers

12 May, 2021
Elco Hot Water

Six TRIGON® XL boilers from ELCO are providing the office tenants of 7 & 8 Wellington Place in Leeds with highly efficient and reliable heating and hot water. 

Home to the Leeds Government Hub, the new 378,000 sq. ft. commercial development is the biggest ever office pre-let in the area and is expected to bring over 6,000 civil servants to the city centre.

Developed by MEPC on behalf of the joint venture between Hermes Investment Management and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the buildings offer grade A office accommodation with an ‘Excellent’ BREEAM rating.

Three 500kW ELCO TRIGON® XL floor standing condensing gas boilers were specified and installed in a roof top plant room. The whole process was undertaken and managed by construction, development and property services specialists Wates Group.

