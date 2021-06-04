BCIA releases new Technical Guide: Selection of Control

The Building Controls Industry Association (BCIA) has released a new Technical Guide to add to its portfolio of online Guides available to download.

The new guide, entitled “Selection of Control Valves”, is intended to provide a better understanding of the complex topic of control valves in HVAC systems, how they work and some basics on how to size and select the right valve. Feedback from customers and installers showed this subject to be needing a simple introduction guide. When today’s control system engineering focus is all too often directed to the electronics side of the control scheme, it is easy to neglect the importance of proper valve selection and application.

The topic of hydraulics in HVAC systems has changed considerably in recent times as affordable technology has enabled variable flow circuits and pressure independent control (PIC) valves.

The BCIA’s Technical Guides are designed to help members and those in the building controls and BEMS industry work more effectively. All Technical Guides, covering a wide range of controls and BMS topics, can be downloaded from the “Resources” section of the BCIA website.

