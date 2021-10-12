New guidance announced

The IOR has just released a new guidance note on the Pressure Equipment (Safety) Regulations and Pressure Equipment Directive (GN36) outlining the requirements for installers of RACHP systems.

In the RACHP sector all the components are supplied by a manufacturer for site installation (assembly) by a specialist third party contractor who might not realise that they then become the manufacturer of the assembly (an integrated and functional whole) under PE(S)R.

With the move to R32 and other A2L refrigerants, classified as PE(S)R group 1 fluid (“dangerous”), this moves many systems from SEP (sound engineering practice) or hazard category 1 into hazard category 2 or higher.

Systems which are category 2 or higher must comply with the PE(S)R and must be assessed by an approved Conformity Assessment Body or under an assessment scheme which has been certified by a Conformity Assessment Body.

Additional guidance on pressure and PED are also available for FREE from the IOR web site.

