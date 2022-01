Neil Roberts appointed BRA Vice President

The British Refrigeration Association (BRA) has announced Neil Roberts, senior technical sales manager at refrigerant supplier Climalife, as its new Vice President. This follows the appointment of Mark Hughes as BRA President in July.

Neil joined Climalife in April after 12 years at Chemours, and previously spent five years at DuPont (UK) as Business Manager Fire Extinguishants EMEA.

