A word on...emissions legislation

Graham Barker of Riello

As Birmingham intensifies its efforts to combat air pollution with initiatives like the Clean Air Zone (CAZ), businesses are under growing pressure to meet stringent emissions regulations. Graham Barker, Sales & Service Director at Riello Burners UK, highlights the importance of understanding these rules and investing in the right technologies to avoid costly fines, reduce emissions and support the city’s climate goals.

Birmingham’s Clean Air Zone (CAZ), launched in June 2021, is a key initiative aimed at improving air quality and public health. For commercial and industrial sectors such as manufacturing, logistics and healthcare, the CAZ imposes daily charges on vehicles that don’t meet required emissions standards, adding an extra layer of financial risk. However, the challenge goes beyond vehicle emissions. National frameworks like SECR (Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting) and ESOS (Energy Saving Opportunity Scheme) also play a pivotal role in helping businesses align with environmental goals and meet regulatory requirements.

Birmingham has set a bold target to become a Net Zero carbon city by 2030. This ambition will require significant contributions from the private sector, particularly in industries that rely on energy-intensive operations. SECR and ESOS are key national regulations that support this transition and help businesses meet both their energy efficiency targets and the city’s overarching environmental objectives.

The SECR framework mandates that large businesses report on their energy use and carbon emissions. For companies in Birmingham, this means understanding their energy consumption not only for compliance with the national regulation but also as part of the city’s clean air strategy.

The ESOS regulations require businesses to assess their energy consumption and identify opportunities for increasing energy efficiency. For example, these opportunities could include installing energy efficient heating systems, upgrading equipment and/or utilising low emission technologies to lower energy use and reduce emissions.

The costs of non-compliance

Non-compliance with SECR and ESOS can lead to fines of up to £50,000, along with additional penalties for incorrect reporting, and potential restrictions on operations including:

Higher insurance premiums for non-compliant machinery.

Increased maintenance costs due to outdated or inefficient equipment.

Reputational damage as clients and partners prioritise businesses that demonstrate environmental responsibility.

For businesses in Birmingham, the cost of ignoring NOx regulations is simply too high. Investing in low NOx technologies provides a practical, cost effective solution to this challenge, helping businesses meet their obligations while optimising performance.

Future-proofing for incoming legislation

Companies in industries such as manufacturing, logistics and healthcare that rely on heating systems should take proactive steps to reduce emissions and optimise energy use.

By upgrading to low NOx burners and improving energy efficiency, businesses can both meet SECR and ESOS requirements and align with Birmingham’s ambitious environmental targets.

One of the most effective ways for businesses to meet Birmingham’s NOx emissions requirements is by upgrading their heating systems to use low NOx technology. Riello offers a range of low NOx burners specifically designed to meet stringent emissions standards without compromising on performance. The new range of Riello ‘ULX’ gas burners have been developed and patented to provide ultra-low NOx emissions without the need for any external flue gas recirculation system. Emissions as low as 40mg/kWh can be achieved, which satisfy the most stringent regulations currently in force in the UK.

The technology is engineered to produce significantly lower NOx emissions by optimising the fuel-air mixture during combustion. This means businesses can continue operating with high efficiency heating systems while drastically reducing their NOx output.

As Birmingham continues to lead the way with its carbon reduction goals, those companies that take proactive steps today will not only save money but also contribute to a cleaner, healthier future for the city.

Related links:

Related articles: