BIOLPG can be a solution for low carbon commercial applications

Rinnai Director Chris Goggin explains the benefits of utilising BioLPG as a low carbon solution for commercial applications. BioLPG is an easily deployed “drop in” solution for off grid premises, whether they be domiciles or commercial properties. BioLPG is an environmentally friendly solution that offers identical performance to all other gas-based off-grid energies.

Off grid premises make up around 15% of the building stock in the UK and need to locate a clean source of fuel that delivers energy for both domestic and commercial applications as well negating damaging emissions. BioLPG is a sustainable fuel source that can deliver all operational requirements whilst improving local air quality.

BioLPG is a fast-growing energy solution for off-grid commercial properties. There are over 280,000 such premises in the UK, including offices, factories, warehousing space, and many leisure facilities. Many of these sites currently rely on oil, LPG, or electric heating and DHW on a daily basis.

Liquid Gas UK – the trade association for the LPG and biopropane industry – has published an industry census revealing over £100 million is currently being invested in BioLPG, with a further £600 million being invested into the LPG industry over the next five years.

As the off grid commercial sector aims to reduce the use of fossil fuels more sustainable and cleaner energies are in line as a replacement. BioLPG is fast becoming an attractive option. In 2022, the global BioLPG industry was valued at $416 million. Between 2023 and 2031 BioLPG is expected to experience a positive CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 42.3%. By the end of 2031, the global BioLPG industry is expected to be valued at $10 billion. These figures demonstrate the optimism that surrounds the potential of widespread BioLPG usage.

BioLPG contains an almost identical chemical structure to LPG. BioLPG consists of renewable materials derived from a diverse mix of sustainable biological feedstocks and processes. Supported through cleaner sourced chemical ingredients BioLPG

provides huge benefits in carbon reductions and air quality, compared to traditional off-grid fuels such as heating oil.

BioLPG carries identical low NOx, SOx, and PM as conventional LPG. NOx and SOx are acronyms relating to Nitrogen (NOx) and sulphur (SOx) oxide emissions which result from energy consumption and production that involves combustion. PM relates to particulate matter – solid matter and liquid droplets released by various chemical fluctuations generated through technology.

Each unit of energy produced for consumption is responsible for releasing a measurement of carbon dioxide. Coal releases one hundred units of carbon dioxide per unit of energy yielded; petrol and diesel produce seventy units; natural gas fifty units. BioLPG can deliver significant lifecycle carbon reductions versus conventional LPG and other off-grid fuels and can help improve local air quality.

BioLPG is conceptually renewable and sustainable, as it is made from a blend of waste, residues, and sustainably sourced materials. BioLPG, can be described as an eco-propane, the chemical makeup of this gas is identical to LPG and is therefore compatible with existing in situ LPG products from a combustion perspective.

In the BioLPG manufacturing process, feedstocks undergo a series of complex treatments. They are combined with hydrogen in a process called hydrogenolysis which separates and purifies their energy content.

During the refining procedure, a variety of waste gases are produced that contain BioLPG. For every tonne of biodiesel, around 50 kg of BioLPG is produced from this gas stream. This co-product is then purified to make it identical to conventional propane.

LPG and BioLPG is the ideal solution for rural or off-grid commercial business use. An adaptation to BioLPG is simple and swift. BioLPG is “dropped in” – meaning it is transmissible with existing LPG infrastructure, such as LPG storage tanks, water heating systems, or any other existing LPG appliance. No expensive or intricate upgrades on current off-grid gas outlets are required to use BioLPG.

The transition to BioLPG will ensure businesses can continue to operate normally and efficiently with limited disruption ensuring minimum stress as no technical adjustments are required to your heating and hot water system. BioLPG can be considered a convenient and non-intrusive minimum-carbon solution for off-grid businesses and homes.

BioLPG performance is indistinguishable from that of LPG. BioLPG provides instant on-demand heat and hot water without storage and limited adjustments required for use.

Europe and the wider world have entered a new age in many respects, certainly so in terms of energy provision and security. Coupled with global decarbonisation targets and efforts, how separate nations provide domestic power and where this fuel is imported from has become a significant issue. BioLPG successfully navigates these ethical issues and delivers all suited power requirements.

BioLPG can be considered to maintain equal performance when compared to LPG. BioLPG is as easily purchased and utilized as LPG and helps create cleaner local air and helps meet international decarbonisation targets. This is why owners of commercial UK properties should consider using BioLPG as a reliable and sustainable fuel source.

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