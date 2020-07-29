A warm welcome at The Blue Coat School Chapel with Remeha boilers

Remeha Quinta Ace 65 boilers replace failed 29-year-old boiler units in school chapel

Two Remeha Quinta Ace 65 high efficiency wall hung condensing boilers have been installed at The Blue Coat School’s Chapel in Edgbaston, Birmingham.



Founded in 1722, The Blue Coat School moved away from central Birmingham in the 1930s to its current location in Edgbaston. At these specially built premises, The Blue Coat’s children and teachers enjoy stunning grounds and outstanding facilities, as well as having their own Chapel, which remains at the heart of school life.



When the 29-year-old boiler serving the Chapel failed and needed urgent replacement, M&E contractor Midland HVAC responded swiftly to restore heating to the building.



Midland HVAC’s Jamie Willins recommended replacing the old boiler unit with two fully modulating Remeha Quinta Ace condensing boilers to maximis.



Jamie said: “We recommended Quinta Ace boilers as we find them extremely reliable and efficient as well as being easy to install and use.



“Opting to replace the larger boiler unit with two smaller output boilers means that even if one boiler should fail, the School won’t experience any interruption to the heating provision at the Chapel,” he continued. “This not only makes the heating service more reliable but ensures that future maintenance and servicing are more straightforward and non-disruptive.”



Once the old boiler, pipework and electrical supplies were removed from the basement plant room and the walls and floor painted, the two new Remeha Quinta Ace boilers were installed. New pipework, a twin head pump set, and pressurisation units were also fitted as part of the replacement to increase the overall efficiency of the system.



Given the age of the heating system, a plate heat exchanger was fitted to separate hydraulically the two circuits. This prevents any debris or contaminated water from entering the new boilers, increasing their longevity and durability while optimising their operational performance and the overall efficiency of the system.



With the entire project completed in just two weeks, The Blue Coat School is delighted with the result and looking forward to more reliable heating and reduced energy demand in the months ahead.



Replacing ageing or inefficient boiler plant with new, more efficient boilers is a practical, cost-effective solution to avoid unnecessary energy waste from heating, minimise building operating costs and improve comfort levels.



Gareth Morgan, Bursar at The Blue Coat School, said: “We couldn’t be happier with the outcome. We highly recommend the Midland HVAC team who ensured that the boiler replacement went smoothly from start to finish, recommending great boilers and providing excellent service throughout. We’re already planning our next project.”

