ECS card holders reminded of new Occupational Qualification Structure ahead of July renewals

The Electrotechnical Certification Scheme (ECS) is reminding ECS card holders with a Network Infrastructure occupation that from 1 July 2021 all card renewals need to meet the requirements of the new Occupational Qualification Structure for the Network Infrastructure industry.

This includes the requirement for a Network Infrastructure assessment for Network Infrastructure Installation Assistant and new routes to a Network Infrastructure Installer Gold Card.

The Network Infrastructure industry’s new Occupational Qualification Structure came into play on 1 January 2021 and has been developed by an industry-wide working group formed of the Electrical Contractors’ Association (ECA), the Joint Industry Board (JIB), SELECT, CNet Training and a large group of employers. Setting the benchmark for new entrants to the market at Level 3, it crucially addresses the need to recognise professionals currently in the workforce that already benefit from hands-on experience, previous education and training and industry recognised qualifications.

Dan Little, Director of J Brand, one of the employers involved in forming the new structure, said: “The development of this new occupational structure for Network Infrastructure will set the bar for the industry to aid new and existing operatives on the right career path to become qualified in their craft. From the new options for apprenticeships, to recognising the experienced workforce through assessment, the ECS structure brings an industry recognition and credibility which is necessary for proving the competence of the workforce and improving standards. We were pleased to be part of this work to raise the bar for network infrastructure given J Brand’s long and progressive history of high standards of training in this vital part of the electrotechnical sector.”

Jay Parmar, Chief Executive of the JIB, added: “The new pathway clarifies the differences in education, training and experience for those already in the industry, and sets out a route for those entering the network cabling infrastructure industry. The JIB is delighted to have been involved in what we believe will mark a significant upturn in professionalism and competency in the Network Infrastructure industry.”

Information about the full suite of cards, together with information on the Network Infrastructure Assessment and details on how to apply for the ECS Network Infrastructure cards from the JIB in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is available at: www.ecscard.org.uk//Network-Infrastructure

