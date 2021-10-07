Advertorial - Power when it's needed the most

07 October, 2021
Alice

When it comes to protecting human lives, fail-safe performance and quality of products are essential. Emergency lighting must work – at all times, and it must be reliable.

It must also comply with standards to offer dependability when it matters, and that's why emergency luminaires are inspected thoroughly at Zumtobel, certified by independent authorities.

Did you know that in the event of a power failure, the battery is the component that continues to supply the LED with energy?

All our new batteries have been tested for over a year under extreme conditions.  We only consider batteries that pass all the stringent tests, and we select the best batteries for use in our luminaires.

Furthermore, our emergency products have tough and durable LEDs as standard and include extra robust drivers that deliver intelligent functions, offering over 100,000 hrs of lifetime.

Our quality ensures long-term, fault-free operation with minimum maintenance under the wide-reaching Zumtobel 5 year guarantee.

Watch our latest video to understand how we push the batteries to their limits: 

Or to view our emergency lighting range please visit the Zumtobel website: 

